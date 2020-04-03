The outbreak of COVID-19 causes possible stress for people as well as fear and anxiety. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people and the community in which you live.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include:

Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for COVID-19;

Children and teens;

People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors and other health care providers or first responders;

People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use.

Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones;

Changes in sleep or eating patterns;

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating;

Worsening of chronic health problems;

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

Otter Tail County and regional supports available:

Phone Support:

888-223-4512 Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response

844-739-6369 MN Warmline Peer Support Connection

Therapy and Counseling:

218-998-2575 Birchwood Psychological Center

218-736-3035 Darveaux Psychological Services

218-739-8761 Gwen Brutlag, Licensed Psychologist

218-442-6131 Integrity Counseling

218-736-6987 Lakeland Mental Health Center

218-736-5431 Lutheran Social Service of MN

218-998-3123 Lysne Consulting & Counseling

844-697-8766 Nystrom & Associates

218-731-8896 Peaceful Mind Mental Health

218-998-2992 Solutions Behavioral Health

218-338-5917 St. William’s Mental Health

218-998-3123 The Blue Lotus Counseling

800-627-8220 The Village Family Service Center

218-347-4500 Perham Health

Psychiatric Treatment:

218-736-8208 Lake Region Hospital Bridgeway Unit

701-476-7200 Prairie St. John’s

701-772-2500 Red River Behavioral Health

701-280-4140 Sanford Health

Other Resources:

National Alliance on Mental Illness on-line support groups namimn.org/support/

Alcoholics Anonymous online support group aa-intergroup.org

Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living 218-998-1799

Clay County Detox 218-299-5171

Someplace Safe 218-739-2853 info@someplacesafe.info

For COVID-19 health-related questions, call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 1-800-657-3903. The hotline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



