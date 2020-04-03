ST. PAUL — The total number of day-over-day coronavirus cases in Minnesota rose by 70, including five additional deaths, said the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday in its regular morning update.

There have now been 29 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state.

Of the 935 cases in the state, 451 are patients no longer requiring isolation, the state said. The number of current hospitalizations rose by 11, to 106, and 48 of those patients were in intensive care units, six more than the previous report.

The number of total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since tracking began Jan. 20, rose by 22, to 202 on Sunday.

The number of completed tests rose to 26,777 — roughly 200 more than the total a day earlier.

Counties with the largest day-to-day increases were Dakota with seven more cases to 63, Hennepin with 15 more to 267, Olmsted with seven more to 95, Ramsey with 12 more to 91, and Washington with eight more to 62.

Several counties held with no additional cases, including Anoka (36), Mower (17) and Martin (32).

