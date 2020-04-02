ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will participate in the daily Minnesota Department of Health media call to provide an update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Walz will be joined by MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly, Department of Administration Commissioner Alice Roberts-Davis, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the player does not display below.

Watch video of Walz' earlier address to Minnesotans on the state's next steps to combat COVID-19. The video begins at the 5:09 mark.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.