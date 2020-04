RED LAKE NATION -- Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki Sr. has announced that medical martial law will go into effect for Red Lake Nation beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, and remain in place for at least 15 days.

Seki made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday evening, citing a credible report that a Red Lake member tested positive for coronavirus.

“While the member is not a resident of Red Lake, they are a resident of Beltrami County and may have traveled to and from the Red Lake Reservation," Seki said. "Because the threat of the coronavirus spreading to Red Lake is imminent, I find it imperative that medical martial law now be put into effect.”

Medical martial law expands executive authorities and allows for streamlined decision making by the chairman and tribal council to quickly address newly developing threats to safety and security.

It also requires all residents of the reservation be quarantined to their homes and yards with exceptions to shop for food or necessities, to care for elders or vulnerable people, to attend medical appointments, and to travel to employment if considered an essential employee. A curfew issued on March 23 will remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All non-essential meetings and gatherings will be canceled. Funerals will be limited to 10 adults at one time and no children, and all travel to and from Red Lake Nation will be strictly monitored to ensure only essential travel takes place.

Seki ended his video announcement saying, “stay safe, stay home Red Lake members, be safe, stay strong, take care of your families, the elders and children, stay strong.”

The Red Lake Nation is about 30 miles northwest of Bemidji.

