ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will participate in the daily Minnesota Department of Health media call to provide an update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 2.

Walz will be joined by Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley, Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Education Heather Mueller.

A livestream of the event will be available here closer to the start time. Refresh your browser if the video player does not display below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.