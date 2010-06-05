As Tri-County Health Care continues to prepare for cases in the area, there is a high need for personal protective equipment, which TCHC is accepting donations for on a table at the main entrance of the Wadena Clinic.

These donations will help to meet ongoing health care needs and conserve existing PPE for staff. The most pressing need is manufactured medical-grade N95 masks, according to a TCHC news release. These masks are crucial to protect nurses and providers by blocking the spread of small particles that could contain the coronavirus.

Other PPE equipment needs include: clear plastic face shields, safety goggles, safety glasses, used scrubs and sealed bottles of hand sanitizer.

Community volunteers interested in manufacturing health care PPE such as gowns and fabric masks are asked to call 218-632-8796. Tri-County Health Care will provide instructions for specific designs from their staff and infection control experts. Gowns are calf length and long-sleeved with cuffs. Ideal masks have pockets to place the provided filters.

Tri-County Health Care is accepting all donations at this time and staff members are grateful for the generosity of the community and local businesses.

For updates and more information on the coronavirus and Tri-County Health Care, please visit TCHC.org/coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at CDC.gov and the Minnesota Department of Health at health.state.mn.us are also good sources for up to date information.

