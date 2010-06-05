MNsure started a 30-day special enrollment period for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance in response to the growth of COVID-19 cases. The enrollment period runs through April 21, according to an MNsure news release.

Individuals seeking coverage can visit MNsure.org to complete an application and enroll in coverage. You must select a plan by April 21 for coverage beginning April 1. Individuals who enroll after April 1 but before 11:59 p.m. on April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date of April 1.

Employer-sponsored health insurance loss:

If you have lost or will lose health insurance through your employer, you may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Specific details, verifications and key dates are located on MNsure.org. Coverage would start the first day of the month following the date when you have selected a plan, though not before your other qualifying health coverage ends.

Tips:

If you already have an application with MNsure but are not currently enrolled, call the Contact Center at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.

Compare plans and get an estimate of eligibility for financial help before you enroll.

Use an up-to-date recommended browser such as Firefox or Google Chrome on a laptop or desktop computer to fill out an application. Do not use a tablet or smartphone.

The online application system is available from 4 a.m. to midnight daily.

If you have questions: