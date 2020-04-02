As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Minnesota and the United States with various safety and stay-at-home measures in place, Karentina Albin, formerly of Verndale, shared her experiences from the epidemic in the Guangdong province of China.

A message came through one of Albin’s friends telling her that a person was diagnosed with COVID-19 and that person was in Sam’s Club at the same time as her. Albin’s friend wanted to know if she had been wearing a mask, a city ordinance when shopping or riding public transportation or being outside your residence during the epidemic. The Chinese government shared messages with information about individuals with COVID-19, from the stores they had shopped in to their seat on a specific train route and where they live. In Albin’s apartment complex in Zhuhai, Guangdong she didn’t know of anyone with COVID-19, though it was “terrifying” when she learned about a case across the street.

She was in Guangdong when the outbreak started getting serious in the province around Jan. 25, though Albin is from the Verndale area and graduated from Verndale High School, she has been living in China since 2012. At first, the cases of COVID-19 and the lockdown were only in Wuhan, Hubei but then Albin said she got scared as the cases came to Guangdong and their province was also locked down. The South China Morning Post reported the Guangdong province had the second highest number of cases outside of Hubei, despite being 577 miles from one another, according to Albin.

Living in the lockdown

“It was really scary at first because most of the sources are in Chinese and so reading was overwhelming,” Albin said.

Albin said the media was sometimes conflicting or confusing, she wasn’t able to buy masks, there was nothing left at the supermarket and businesses around her were closing, like current experiences in the U.S. One of the differences was in completing grocery shopping or receiving delivered food.

“It was a little different here because we had to go through so many different little things in order to do simple tasks,” Albin said.

Each time people went to Walmart, a woman with goggles, a visor and a full plastic sheet stood outside to take people’s temperature, which could not be above 37.3 Celsius degrees, according to Albin. When returning to her apartment complex, Albin again had her temperature checked, filled out a form and walked through a mat of disinfectant to avoid any virus droplets being tracked inside the complex. As a foreigner, the QR code form was a challenge: it required putting in a Chinese name, which Albin does not have.

“I’d have to be like, ‘You know I’m not Chinese and there’s no option for me, what can I do?’ But they’re (the guards) told that they have to have every person scan the code but what can I do, so that was always an issue with the guards,” Albin said.

As the two-month period continued, Albin said there were frustrating times. She understood the precautions though, even as she was separated from her husband Simon for five weeks. He had to remain in Macau for his job.

In March, Albin visited Simon in Macau, with a journey over the border that took seven hours instead of 30 minutes to an hour. She traveled with her American friend, and as American passport holders in a time when cases in the U.S. were beginning to rise, the two received extra questions and precautions. On the Macau side, the two sat in a huge room with approximately 600 people for temperature checks every two hours, which they only had to go through twice because their temperature stayed the same. The trip home included passport questions and temperature checks again, though only for three hours, according to Albin.

“Probably what I’m going to remember most from this is all of the passport check, the temperature check, the jumping through hoops,” Albin said.

Throughout the stressful time, Albin saw the daily text messages from the local government as a good thing. People were encouraged to stay inside, to not go out unless necessary, to not gather and wear a mask outside.

“When we were told to do something we just did it because it was like this is good for the country, this is good for your neighbor, and I’m a foreigner so I’m not going to rock the boat,” Albin said.

Adjusting to the lockdown

The lockdown started at the end of January and was lifted at the end of March with downgrading from “the most severe level of emergency response” Grade I to Grade II on Feb. 24, according to the South China Morning Post. During these months, Albin felt lucky to continue her job online with a local university and found ways to keep busy, including going for walks, watching TV, reading, learning to cook Chinese cuisine dishes, communicating with people through technology and organizing her apartment.

“I think the most important thing is I know it sounds hard to stay inside and you don’t have to stay in your house for 24 hours, you can go out to the front yard, and I mean it’s March in Minnesota so it’s not that cold anymore, you can go for a walk … but obviously you shouldn't be going to your friends house,” Albin said.

These types of activities helped Albin adjust to the lockdown measures, which were “a little bit different” than the stay at home orders for Minnesotans that Gov. Tim Walz started on March 27 through April 10. Albin benefited from creating a schedule and dressing like she was going out to work.

“I felt really down about myself because maybe I was wearing my pajamas every day and I wasn’t washing my hair but I felt like after awhile if I did my makeup and I did my hair and I put on my normal work clothes that was really helpful for me to feel like not getting so sad or bored or frustrated,” Albin said.

With New York as “the most overwhelmed city in the U.S.” according to Politico, Albin knows if she were in Minnesota currently she would say New York is far away from Minnesota but after seeing 1,500 cases in her province 577 miles from the Hubei province, she says, “it’s not as far as you think.” New York City is about 1,350 miles from Wadena.

“I think it’s just really important to understand that these measures are not to frustrate you or annoy you or hinder your life in some way. It’s because what happens if everybody just says, ‘OK, it’s no problem let’s go have fun,’ then it is going to be a problem,” Albin said.

The low population density in areas like Wadena and Verndale don’t limit people’s exposure because you can’t know where everyone has been, from a plane ride to the grocery store, or how many people they have been in contact with that might have COVID-19, according to Albin. Albin said the uncertainty of COVID-19 should impact people’s decision to stay home.

She also understands wanting to see friends again, like one who has been stuck in England since January and another couple living in Hubei.

“If people are saying, ‘I’m lonely, I’m frustrated,’ well there’s like probably a billion other people in the world that are feeling exactly how you’re feeling, so you’re not alone in these feelings,” Albin said.

Slowly returning to normalcy

As provinces in China are “very slowly” returning to normalcy, Albin said she was recently able to eat lunch in a restaurant and buy new glasses, though tables are set one meter apart, full capacity is not allowed, temperatures are checked and forms are filled out. Schools in China have completed online learning for over two months and 18 provinces are returning to school after April 8, according to Albin.

She shared a reassuring, "it will be OK" and the Chinese phrase “Jiāyóu” or “加油,” meaning good luck, which people said during the worst part for Wuhan. On March 28, Wuhan was “partially reopened,” according to the Bangkok Post. The current difficulty is imported cases, though Wuhan had no new infections for a period of seven days as of March 30, according to Reuters.

“Things aren’t totally back to normal here and it’ll take some time, so that’s what the U.S. has to remember too, it will take time to go back to normal,” Albin said.