ST. PAUL -- Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation on Saturday, March 28, authorizing $330 million in funding for COVID-19 assistance. The bill was approved by the state legislature on March 26.

“The swift, bipartisan passage of this bill is One Minnesota in action,” Walz said in a statement. “Legislators put aside politics to fight the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Minnesotans. We’re only in the early stages of Minnesota’s battle against the COVID-19 pandemic – but this law will help ensure we have the right supports in place to prepare for what’s to come.”



The funds come on top of $200 million unanimously passed by the state legislature on March 17, and an additional $21 million passed after that, bringing the state's emergency funding outlay total to $551 million.

The funds are designated to support hospitals, child care centers, veterans, housing, the homeless, small businesses, and emergency management efforts to quickly build overflow hospitals through the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund.

“I am proud to live in a state that puts aside politics to do what’s right for our people,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in the statement. “By bolstering our food systems, supporting our child care providers, and aiding our tribal nations, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness, this law will help care for our most vulnerable in the face of this unprecedented crisis.”

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.