Emergency responders, hospitals, and health care providers are running low on personal protective equipment (PPE). These items are needed to keep individuals safe as they continue to provide essential services that protect our residents.

Otter Tail County is accepting donations of PPE in an effort to help protect the community responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPE needed by the county include:

Protective face wear-- N95 or N100 mask, PAPRs, and surgical or procedural masks

Nitrile gloves

Gowns- disposable gowns and Tyvek Coveralls

Tyvek Foot Covers

Eye protection -- wraparounds or chemical splash, face shields

Hand sanitizer, hand wipes, and disinfectant wipes all with at least 60% alcohol base.

Otter tail County asks that the PPE is in the original container or packaging to ensure that it is sanitary. Opened boxes or packages will not be accepted at this time. Homemade masks or gowns are not currently requested by the county at this time. However, the county is not discouraging people from making homemade masks or gowns they are simply not requesting them at this time.

To donate PPE please fill out the COVID-19 PPE Donation Form online at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/ppe-donations/ or call 218-998-8320.

No drop-off locations will be established at this time and arrangements will be made for donation pick-up.

Donations will be secured at a county facility and coordinated with the county emergency management and healthcare partners for disbursement.

