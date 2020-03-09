ST. PAUL — Minnesota has recorded its second death from coronavirus on Thursday, March 26. The individual was a resident of Ramsey County in their 80s.

"We share our condolences with the family and friends of the deceased person," the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement, "and we will continue to work hard to prevent additional illnesses and deaths in Minnesota. All Minnesotans can help us in this work by following the state’s guidance to stay at home, practice social distancing and be diligent about washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes."

The state recorded an additional 59 cases on Thursday, bring the new total to 346. The confirmed case count is widely believed to be undercounted.

Testing jumped by nearly 1,500 tests on Thursday. Private labs conducted 991 tests and the state conducted 484 tests. 12,950 Minnesotans have been tested so far.

Kandiyohi, Sibley and and Wilkin counties all recorded cases for the first time. Olmsted County jumped by eight cases in a single day.

This is a developing story.

