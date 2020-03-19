ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota state health department reported on Sunday, March 22 that a second case of coronavirus has been identified in Clay County.

The county had its first reported case on Thursday, a man in his 20's believed to have contracted the illness while travelling internationally and who is recovering in isolation at home.

The new case was reported within a daily news release of new cases statewide, and part of the largest one-day jump in new cases yet at 32. A total of 169 cases have been confirmed in Minnesota. Health officials believe the virus is circulating widely within the state and that the identified cases numbers are an undercount.

No new information was immediately available on the age or sex of the individual.

This is a developing story.

The CDC COVID-19 symptom checklist is here.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.

Business impacts hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

