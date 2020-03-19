Wadena County joined the list of 18 other counties now with at least one case of COVID-19, as of Thursday, March 19.

The Minnesota Department of Health first indicated the case on their map Thursday morning and local health officials issued a news release confirming the case is presumptive at this time. COVID-19 test results from the Minnesota Department of Health Public Health Laboratory are considered presumptive, or tentative, until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has done additional testing. Minnesota health officials consider presumptive results actionable.

"This case is a younger resident of Wadena County with a history of recent travel," according to the release from public health director Cindy Pederson. "We are working with health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health to assess the situation and determine any further recommendations for the county."

Pederson was unable to answer further questions and was waiting to hear more details from the department of health later in the day.

Following the confirmation, Wadena County made the decision to limit public access to all county buildings effective 1 p.m., Thursday, March 19. Exterior doors to all county facilities will be locked until further notice.

Right in step was the City of Wadena issuing an emergency declaration closing city offices immediately for an undetermined time.

Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger was in a meeting with other hospital staff Thursday morning discussing the next steps and said they were reaching out to public health to hear more of the specifics. In the meantime, staff were looking to enter the next phase of preparation.

"We are prepared to continue to work out our plan and implement the next phase of our plan based on this contingency," Beiswenger said. "It does move us into a little different screening, triage process."

What that looks like is something Beiswenger said could be discussed later in the day as plans continue to shift in the face of the virus's expanding range.

Health officials have stressed recently that because they have begun limited testing and there is community transmission within Minnesota, the reported case is an undercount of the true spread of the virus within the state.

Rice and Mower counties also had residents, one in each county, testing positive for the first time.

The state tested 374 people on Wednesday, a drop in numbers from previous days, and a reflection of their recent decision to limit scarce test kits to health care workers, the hospitalized and those living in congregate settings such a senior living centers.

The state has now tested 3,038 people. Private labs have tested hundreds of more Minnesotans during this time, although any positive cases identified through private testing are included in the positive case numbers reported by the health department.

MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920. 2,300 calls yesterday

Business impacts hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.

MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. 850,000 visits yesterday

Paul John Scott also contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.