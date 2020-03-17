ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Health Department released new figures on Tuesday, March 17, showing six more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 60 cases. No new counties were included in the new cases.

The state conducted over 440 tests on Monday, raising the total people tested tested to 2,336.

It is the first daily update in which the number of new cases has been less than that reported the previous day. Across the previous six days, the count of new positive cases had arisen by four, five, seven, 14 and 19 cases, respectively.

On Monday evening, Gov. Tim Walz ordered the shutdown of all restaurants, bars, coffee shops, theaters, cinemas, gyms, fitness centers and amusement parks as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. The governor also ordered a fleet of emergency changes to Minnesota's unemployment compensation statute to ensure immediate and wide-ranging coverage of persons affected by the closures.

Also late Monday, the Legislature passed an emergency $200 million funding bill to support hospitals.

Health officials have opened a school and childcare hotline at (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504. The MDH coronavirus hotline took over 1,500 calls Monday, and can be reached at (651) 201-3920, or (800) 657-3903 toll free. It is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

This is a developing story.

