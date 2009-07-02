While there are no cases of COVID-19 in Wadena, Todd or Otter Tail Counties, Tri-County Health Care is prepared for checking symptoms, screening people who enter the building, testing those with symptoms and taking care of patients with the fewer severe cases.

The newest preventative adjustment is two tents placed outside of Tri-County’s main entrance on Deerwood Ave. where patients who have appointments or approved visitors are screened before entering the building, according to Tri-County President and CEO Joel Beiswenger. People are asked if they have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and if they have travelled outside of the United States in the last 14 days or been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 before having their temperature checked and applying hand sanitizer. If people pass, they receive a sticker that says the day and screened. The second tent is not currently being used but the current plan is to use the tent to screen people with respiratory illnesses as an added layer of isolation, according to Tri-County communications specialist Taylor Lunemann. For those who do not pass the screening, Lunemann said the plan as of March 17 is to potentially swab the person for influenza and then if that comes back negative there is the potential to test for coronavirus. The tents are heated.

“We’ll have a couple of tents outside to facilitate that screening process even further away from the building so that we can again get the best separation that we can for that situation,” Beiswenger said.

Tri-County follows the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Hospital Association along with partnering with Brainerd lakes area hospitals to help people remain healthy and limit the spread of COVID-19. Tri-County's Dr. John Pate explained the coronavirus symptoms as “like a bad head cold” for 80% of the people who have had the virus. Many complete a test at their local hospital and are sent home to self-quarantine for two weeks if their results come back positive. The patients range in average age from 35 to 80s with the largest amount of people in the mid-50s to early 60s range, according to Pate.

The severe cases are about 14% and are impacted by a pneumonia that limits oxygen levels, in which case patients would be admitted to the hospital to receive oxygen and other care, according to Pate. The critical cases are even lower, about 5%, who would need a ventilator, Pate said.

The basic prevention steps listed in a press release from Tri-County, Lakewood Health, Cuyuna Regional, Mille Lacs Health, Essentia St. Joseph’s and Riverwood Healthcare are to:

wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water;

use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol;

wipe down surfaces that might contain virus droplets;

practice social distancing by leaving six-feet between yourself and others;

avoid handshakes and large social gatherings;

take caution and call your clinic if you become sick;

support those who are vulnerable.

People also should avoid touching their face so that any droplets on your hand will not get into your nose or mouth, according to Pate.

Pate and Beiswenger emphasized the importance of social distancing, a solution that has been proven to work in China and South Korea.

“They (China) did a remarkable job of getting everybody off the street and once they did that this thing started to decline and hasn’t gone away but it is at a much lower level, they flattened the curve in the process of having their epidemic,” Pate said.

The flattening the curve concept is to reduce the amount of patients sick at once, since if there is a “high spike bell curve” the number of patients sick would occur in a short time period taxing the national, statewide, regional and local health systems, according to Beiswenger. The impact would be on the coronavirus patients in the hospital as well as those who are sick or in the hospital for other reasons. The severe cases of COVID-19 are still low but flattening the curve helps reduce the chances of those who could get a severe case actually getting a severe case, according to Pate.

“By flattening that curve by the social distancing and self-isolation practices, the same number of people may end up catching it, hopefully less, but nobody really knows for sure and we’ll never know, but it flattens it to the point that it shouldn’t overtax our ability to care for people,” Beiswenger said.

The curve is flattened through social distancing practices, by bringing everyone home and not participating in activities, and as Pate said, “We can take this virus and we can put the brakes on it.” In the shared press release, social distancing is defined as, “finding creative ways to avoid physical contact with others.” The CDC notes that COVID-19 spreads person-to-person, within about 6 feet, so stay at least this amount away from other people.

“The social distancing concept is about protecting everyone but especially those who are most at risk, our elderly population or those who are otherwise compromised with other health situations,” Beiswenger said.

When thinking about the spread of coronavirus, it is mainly person-to-person and through respiratory droplets that can land in people’s noses or mouths who are nearby a person who has coronavirus, according to the CDC.

“Coronavirus spreads by droplets, that means if somebody is standing 7 feet away from you they will sneeze and … small little particles, sneeze all over the place, they will go about six feet but they don’t go any farther than that,” Pate said. “If you come in contact with any of the nasal secretions that have been sneezed onto a counter top or something you might be able to catch the coronavirus from that if you put your hands in your face.”

There is a difference between how coronavirus and influenza spreads, Pate said. Influenza has smaller particles that become aerosolized, allowing them to float on air currents and stay in the air for longer periods of time, according to Pate.

“Flu is more adapted to spreading rapidly amongst the population than the coronavirus is,” Pate said. “But we have medicine to give you for the flu, we don’t have anything that’s really proven to work on the coronavirus, and therein is the difference.”

With no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, though three are being researched, Pate said any drugs used to help patients with the limited number of severe cases would be experimental. Pate also said Tri-County will support patients like with any other illness and work with consultants on a case-by-case basis.

In preparation for positive cases of COVID-19 where patients need to stay in the hospital, Pate said there will be a specified area, including air filtration sucking up the germs and not spreading those germs to the rest of the building. Though there are no cases currently, the hospital has their waiting room divided for patients with respiratory illnesses being at least 6 feet away from other patients, according to Pate. These patients also wear masks inside the building and any person with an immune or chronic disease has the option of wearing one as well. Staff members treating patients with respiratory illnesses will also wear masks.

As a general precaution for elderly patients, Tri-County is calling patients 60 and above to reschedule their wellness exams, according to Pate. Beiswenger also said that effective Tuesday, March 17, Tri-County is discontinuing elective surgeries. This is to reduce the material and staffing needs of these procedures in light of the oncoming emergency.

Throughout the preparations for coronavirus, Pate and Beiswenger want to remind the community that Tri-County is still open.

“If somebody needs care, if they are sick or they are hurt, we are open for business and will assist them,” Pate said.

If people have questions about symptoms, including a cough, fever and shortness of breath, they can use the e-clinic at www.tchc.org/eclinic or call 218-631-3510. The e-clinic is being offered for free for those specifically with COVID-19 symptoms, whether people are patients of Tri-County or not. If people have symptoms and plan to visit Tri-County, you are requested to call before arriving.

