Most churches in the area are changing the way they operate in the face of health concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Here are some church plans for operation that were shared with the Pioneer Journal.

Immanuel Lutheran Church event changes

The church released the following message:

"As Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wadena, continues to take seriously the call to love God and serve our neighbor, we have decided to cancel all remaining Lenten Wednesday services (March 18, 25, April 1, 2020) effective immediately. We are also canceling rehearsals for Youth Choir and Sanctuary Choir through April 1. This is a difficult decision, but one that we think helps ensure the safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Executive Committee will be meeting Wednesday evening to discuss Sunday Worship and will release information by Thursday morning at 9 a.m. regarding this decision. This continues to be a rapidly changing situation.

For the latest information about activities, please visit www.wadenaimmanuel.org/covid19

Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church

Services will continue at Joyful Spirit though some changes are going into place for the safety of the congregation.

"We will continue to offer worship services at 11 a.m. and they will be recorded and broadcast on the church’s YouTube channel (find it by searching the church name)," according to Pastor Amy VanValkenburg. "We will not be hosting fellowship before worship. It is recommended that we do not serve any foods or beverages at this time. We will also make changes to our service to limit social contact and we will offer sanitizing procedures in the midst of worship, especially whenever celebrating Holy Communion. We may have to postpone Holy Communion service if the threat escalates. We encourage the elderly, the immunosuppressed, and those who live with people in this category to not attend these services and instead worship via radio at 9:30 a.m., Sundays, on KWAD 920AM. Alternatively, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church streams service live at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at haumc.org/live, or the UMC church in Plymouth, MN, messiahchurch.org/live at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m."

It's likely that many church services and other community events have or will be changing in the weeks ahead. As a precaution, call ahead or check each organizations websites for updates.

The Pioneer Journal will continue to update changes as we are made aware of them.

