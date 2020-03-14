ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Deaprtment of Health reported 19 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Monday, March 16.

The total now stands at 54. Residents of Blue Earth and Sherburne counties have tested positive for coronavirus for the first time.

The state recorded over 470 tests on Sunday, raising the total number tested within the state to 1,893.

This story will be updated.

Health officials have opened a school and childcare hotline at (651) 297-1304. The MDH coronavirus hotline is (651) 201-3920 or (800) 657-3903 and is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.



