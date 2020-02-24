ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Health Department announced Sunday, March 15, the addition of 14 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 35 positive cases.

"While most have an identifed source of exposure," said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm, "there's much we don't know about the potential for community spread in Minnesota."

Waseca County joined the list of 11 counties in the state with verified cases.

Over 650 tests were conducted on Saturday, bring the total number of persons tested to 1,422.

