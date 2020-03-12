Tri-County Health Care's big spring event Wellebrate was cancelled at M State. Golden Gloves Boxing was halted at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. Community ed classes and open gym closed were paused at the school.

Here's a snapshot of other area schedule changes in the area the Pioneer Journal has been made aware of.

Community band concert

The Wadena Area Community Band Concert for Sunday, March 15, at the high school has been postponed until further notice.

M State Wadena

Numerous precautions were taken at M State in Wadena.

March 13 : In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra directed M State and all Minnesota State institutions to cancel all events between now and May 1 that have a projected attendance of 100 people or more. Events expected to have fewer than 100 people in attendance that may involve at-risk populations are also being cancelled at the discretion of the college.

: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra directed M State and all Minnesota State institutions to cancel all events between now and May 1 that have a projected attendance of 100 people or more. Events expected to have fewer than 100 people in attendance that may involve at-risk populations are also being cancelled at the discretion of the college. March 12: M State’s spring break is extended (including for online classes) for the week of March 16-20 as part of the Minnesota State strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. Classes will resume March 23. All campuses and support services will be open during the week of March 16-20. Contact our Support Center at 877.450.3322 to learn more about our campus hours.

Hwy 10 open house meeting postponed

The Minnesota Department of Transportation postponed Friday, March 13, all scheduled public meetings and project open houses statewide, according to a MnDOT news release.

This includes the open house for Hwy 10 in Wadena previously scheduled for March 17, from 4-6 p.m.

Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a priority. MnDOT will explore alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation, and will provide updates as they become available.

Hospitals

At Tri-County Health Care and Lakewood Health System facilities, the no visitors policy began on March 13. Both facilities allow for special circumstances with this rule, though at Lakewood visitors approved to enter should also expect a screening for symptoms, according to a Facebook post.

Wadena-Deer Creek Schools

Wadena-Deer Creek Superintendent Lee Westrum announced on the school website and social media that the school planned, as of THursday, to follow the recommendation of Minnesota Department of Health, to not close school at this time. The focus instead is to avoid the potential for spreading COVID-19 by staying home when sick, cover those coughs, wash hands often and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

"In addition, MDH is recommending schools do their best to keep students in smaller groups and to avoid large assemblies," Westrum wrote. "This will be challenging given the nature of the school day, but we will do all that we can.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will do our best to keep everyone safe while fulfilling our responsibility to educate our children."

Wadena County Historical Society

The Wadena County Historical Society (WCHS) Board of Directors has decided to close the Wadena County Museum and Bookstore to the public until March 31, 2020. WCHS will regularly reassess this temporary closure.

"The health and safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and community is our highest priority," according to a Historical Society news release.

In the meantime, staff continue to work on the business of preserving and protecting the history and resources of Wadena County. Please continue to request research assistance at 603wchs@arvig.net, or call 218-631-9079 or mail 603 Jefferson Street North, Wadena MN 56482.

Wadena area church services

Immanuel Lutheran Church

The Immanuel Lutheran Church took the following steps Friday afternoon as a precaution:

"We ask that those who are sick, no matter how mild the symptoms, stay home from work, school, and worship," a church news release said. "We will continue to offer worship services in our sanctuary on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. during Lent. We will offer sanitizing procedures in the midst of worship whenever celebrating Holy Communion. We encourage the elderly, the immunosuppressed, and those who live with people in this category to not attend these services and instead worship via radio at 9:30 a.m. on KWAD 920AM. Alternatively, we offer a weekly sermon podcast called “Sermons from Immanuel Wadena.” You can find a link to these podcasts on our website (www.wadenaimmanuel.org). Other than Holy Communion, we will discontinue the serving of food and drink in our facility until further notice. This includes Wednesday Lent suppers and Sunday coffee between services."

Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church

Services will continue at Joyful Spirit though some changes are going into place for the safety of the congregation.

"We will continue to offer worship services at 11 a.m. and they will be recorded and broadcast on the church’s YouTube channel (find it by searching the church name)," according to Pastor Amy VanValkenburg. "We will not be hosting fellowship before worship. It is recommended that we do not serve any foods or beverages at this time. We will also make changes to our service to limit social contact and we will offer sanitizing procedures in the midst of worship, especially whenever celebrating Holy Communion. We may have to postpone Holy Communion service if the threat escalates. We encourage the elderly, the immunosuppressed, and those who live with people in this category to not attend these services and instead worship via radio at 9:30 a.m., Sundays, on KWAD 920AM. Alternatively, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church streams service live at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at haumc.org/live, or the UMC church in Plymouth, MN, messiahchurch.org/live at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m."

It's likely that many church services and other community events have or will be changing in the weeks ahead. As a precaution, call ahead or check each organizations websites for updates.

The Pioneer Journal will continue to update changes as we are made aware of them.