"With all of the cancellations taking place around the state and country, I want to update everyone on where we stand as a school district regarding Coronavirus.

Just this afternoon, I listened to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) daily Coronavirus update and MDH is not recommending school closures at this time. As the response to Coronavirus evolves, WDC will follow the recommendations provided by MDH.

For now, you should continue to do the following:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover a cough or sneeze with a tissue, or cough into your elbow.

• Stay home when sick.

• Keep children at home when they are sick.

In addition, MDH is recommending schools do their best to keep students in smaller groups and to avoid large assemblies. This will be challenging given the nature of the school day, but we will do all that we can.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will do our best to keep everyone safe while fulfilling our responsibility to educate our children.

I think everyone knows that this is an evolving situation and I ask you to keep in mind that our response as a school district could change at any time based on recommendations from MDH."

