The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals to give blood to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 rise in the United States.

Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply, according to a Red Cross news release. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed. It is also important for blood drives to continue being hosted.

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion, according to the news release.

Nonetheless, the Red Cross has implemented cautionary new blood donation deferrals. Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:

Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea;

Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.

The Red Cross will evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed.

The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation. Red Cross employees also follow thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor-touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. These mitigation measures will help ensure blood recipient safety as well as staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this respiratory infection.

The upcoming blood donation opportunities are:

Otter Tail County

New York Mills: March 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., New York Mills High School, 209 Hayes Ave.



Battle Lake: March 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Battle Lake Public School, 402 W Summit St.

Pelican Rapids: March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pelican Rapids High School, 310 S Broadway

Todd County

Bertha: March 20 from noon to 5 p.m., Bertha-Hewitt High School, 310 S Central Ave.

Eagle Bend: March 23 from noon to 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 300 W Main St. and March 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church

Wadena County