ROCHESTER, Minn. — With escalating deductibles having made even the fully insured cautious about using their health plan for tests not covered under the Affordable Care Act, a question has loomed over the approaching likelihood of widespread coronavirus testing: Would insurers "cover" the test but subject it to pricey cost-sharing?

Currently, the state of Minnesota estimates their cost for conducting each Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-provided coronavirus test at $250 per Polymerase Chain Reaction saliva swab — lab costs they would not pass along to providers, but services the providers could nonetheless choose to charge for anyway.

Private labs now preparing their own versions of the coronavirus test could potentially charge several times that amount.

The offices of Medicare and Medicaid have already said that government health coverage would include free coronavirus testing. Among the liabilities of private health coverage is that most people don't have $250-$500 at their disposal for tests serving the public good.

Not to mention, there are millions of Americans who go without any insurance — public or private.

"I think that is one of the questions that hasn't been adequately answered yet in Congress," said Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., last week after hosting a listening session with a half-dozen county, CDC and state health officials. "If you don't have insurance, how are you going to get tested? What we don't want to happen is someone not go to the doctor when they need to and then have community spread occur."

In the 72 hours since making those remarks, however, Minnesota announced its first two cases of coronavirus, and a wave of major insurers announced they will forgo deductibles for coronavirus testing.

On Monday, Medica released a statement that the insurer "will waive co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID- 19 testing for all fully insured group, individual and Medicare members," adding, '"this change applies to all members throughout the Medica service area and is effective immediately."

In so doing, the insurer joined similar moves by Blue Cross, UnitedHealthcare and UCare, all of whom have now waived cost-sharing for coronavirus testing, policy initiatives they complemented with expanded coverage for telemedicine.

The over one-third of Minnesotans with large employer plans technically classified as "self-insured" are not affected by the waivers — those employer-insurers have to choose to to do that. But Medica, UnitedHealth and Blue Cross all stated their support should self-insured plans choose to waive the deductibles immediately.