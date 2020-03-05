ROCHESTER, Minn. — Minnesota health officials on Thursday, March 5, outlined the rationale behind a request for $25.5 million in emergency funding to pay for coronavirus staffing, testing and containment in the state.

The state is seeking $20.9 million in new funds from the Legislature on top of $4.6 million to be accessed from a public health emergency fund, according to Margaret Kelly, deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Most of the $25.5 million will be directed to a 12-month redeployment of 100 MDH employees, "staff who are currently funded for dedicated purposes," and are already working on tasks related to coronavirus.

The health department also expects to spend $1.7 million on in-house lab testing costs, a figure derived from an expected 6,000 tests at roughly $250 per sample. That includes $200,000 to pay for genetic sequencing tests needed to connect confirmed cases for outbreak tracking purposes.

On Wednesday, Dr. Rich Danila of the state health department disclosed that the agency had received 90 calls in the previous 24 hours from clinicians about patients seeking testing, a number he described as "sort of unprecedented." After screening those requests, the state conducted nine tests yesterday, all returning negative.

The state still has no confirmed cases, according to MDH information officer Michael Schommer, "but we do have a realistic expectation at some point we will get a positive case."

Nationally, there are 162 cases and 11 deaths recorded within the U.S., 10 of those deaths in Washington state and 1 in California. The global coronavirus tally has reached 96,700 cases with 3,300 deaths in 86 countries.

Danila said on Wednesday that the state has "liberalized our testing," in light of the changing dynamics of COVID-19 illness surveillance, citing a case in which a Minnesota patient with symptoms but no contacts in affected countries had received MDH testing because the person had recently been in 22 airports. Health officials say the state continues to field approximately 90 calls a day from clinicians seeking testing.

One of the largest costs in the proposed MDH budget request is $8.5 million to be directed to local health departments needing to support patients in isolation settings.

"They really are the people with the boots on the ground," says Kelly of county health officials. "They are helping us with monitoring patients who are in self-quarantine." Under state law, patients can be placed under quarantine by order of the health department, with the stipulation that the state has to ensure they have food, medications and other necessities delivered to them.

Kelly said the state derived the estimate for its pending personal protective equipment requirements based on expenditures it incurred for the 2009 H1N1 flu, funding for equipment which has expired and was destroyed. While the state expects to require 2 million pieces costing over $40 million for protective masks, gowns and gloves needed by care workers and law enforcement, it expects that equipment to be provided by federal agencies.