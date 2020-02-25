DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Jan Anderson confesses that she doesn’t get out much these days. Her husband, Marvin, was diagnosed with mild dementia about five years ago, and since then “it’s just more difficult” to go through the trouble of leaving the house, she said.

As Marvin’s caregiver, Jan makes sure he gets some human interaction with folks other than herself, by bringing him to a local Adult Day Services program twice a week. But she didn’t really have a place to go to herself, until she discovered Memory Cafe of the Lakes.

She’s been going to Memory Cafe meetings in Detroit Lakes for the past few months now, along with Marvin.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “We really look forward to it.”

The free, monthly meetings provide a safe space for people with mild to moderate memory problems and their caregivers; a place to gather and share experiences, struggles and advice in a supportive and compassionate environment. Coffee and snacks are served, and there are often guest speakers or performers offering information and entertainment.

“It's a really nice get-together, and there's people who come who have questions about how to get help from the different agencies, and if we have questions, we can ask, and we can get answers,” Jan said. “This is a chance for me to get out and interact with other people.”

For Marvin's part, she said, “Even though he doesn’t speak well ... when we meet (at Memory Cafe), I think he’s more relaxed and has enjoyed it.”

The Andersons’ situation is familiar to everyone at the Memory Cafe meetings, as they're all dealing with similar circumstances. Jan is fortunate to get an occasional break from caregiving through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ respite care program: Since Marvin is an Army and National Guard veteran, the Frazee couple qualifies for 30 days of respite care services per year.

Even with extra help like that, however, caregiving is a full-time job — one that’s largely thankless and can be isolating. The nonprofit Family Caregiver Alliance estimates that 20% (and that's a conservative estimate) of family caregivers suffer from depression, twice the rate of the general population. That percentage is even higher for the ones they're caring for, who are coping with memory loss.

That’s why Memory Cafe of the Lakes was started: “To improve quality of life for all involved,” said Brenda Labine.

Labine is one of four women from four different local health care organizations who came together about a year ago to bring Memory Cafe of the Lakes to life. They heard about a similar memory care group in Fargo, and decided to work together to start one in Detroit Lakes.

Those women are: Labine, from Ecumen; Sue Sorensen, of Hospice of the Red River Valley; Jenna Miller, of Essentia Health; and Kathy Kallis, of Dori’s Doves elder care services. They organize the Memory Cafe meetings, and attend every one.

“There are other (similar) groups around, but not for both the person with memory loss and the caregiver to go to together, and I think all of us thought that would be such a huge benefit,” said Sorensen of why they wanted to start the group. “We hope those that come get as much out of it as we do.”

Attendance at the meetings varies depending on the weather and time of year, but it usually ranges from between 10 and 20 participants. There’s always a featured speaker or event at every meeting. Speakers are intended to be motivational and informational, and to provide relevant resources to the group; events have ranged from a flower-arranging demonstration to a singalong, and from a performance by local singer Tim Eggebraaten to a cookie-making session.

The organizers try to create a social atmosphere, where the group members can feel comfortable talking and asking questions, they can share stories and get ideas from each other, develop new friendships, and stay informed.

“They realize they're not alone, or they might see someone they recognize and say, ‘Oh, I didn't realize you were dealing with this, too,’” Miller said. “It's a safe place for them to come."

They also want the meetings to be fun.

“I think they enjoy the music the best,” Kallis said. “It’s always fun to see them — the ones that don’t respond to talking — when they start hearing a song and they start singing. They know the words, and they get a big smile on their face.

“Those little nuggets are the best things, because it gives them that little bit of hope,” she added. “Because just for that moment, they’re back to who they were.”

Memory Cafe of the Lakes is a ministry of Community Alliance Church, and the meetings are at the church every second Thursday of the month from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Organizers make reminder calls to past attendees before each meeting. Everyone is welcome; you can just show up. For more information, call Sue Sorensen at 218-841-0371, Kathy Kallis at 218-849-0631, Jenna Miller at 218-844-8376 or Brenda Labine at 218-844-7157.