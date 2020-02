At the Red Cross Bloodmobile, 101 units were collected on Feb. 17-18 at the Elks Lodge.

On Feb. 17, 59 units were collected with 60 presenting donors. The goal was 63 units.

On Feb. 18, 42 units were collected with 40 presenting donors. The goal was 36 units.

The next bloodmobile in Wadena will be June 29 and June 30.