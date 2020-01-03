Fourteen hospital trustees from across Minnesota, including four from Wadena and Staples, were recognized for earning certification through the Minnesota Hospital Association trustee certification program. The comprehensive certification process prepares hospital trustees to effectively meet the growing demands of serving on a hospital board and to be strong health care and community leaders, according to a MHA news release.

By participating in MHA’s voluntary certification program, hospital trustees receive training on current health care trends, governance best practices, ethics, government regulations, patient safety and quality. Participants undergo 35 hours of coursework, making Minnesota’s initiative the most comprehensive in the nation.

Newly certified trustees include:

Tri-County Health Care, Wadena: Gerald McCullough, M.D.; Shaneen Schmidt

Trustees obtaining advanced certification include:

Lakewood Health System, Staples: Robert Mueller, Barbara Peterson

For more information about MHA’s hospital trustee certification program, visit www.mnhospitals.org/trustees.