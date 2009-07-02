The Tri-County Health Care Foundation recently awarded $13,500 in scholarships to six area students pursuing a healthcare career.

Kate Schmidt of Wadena received a $1,000 Auxiliary Scholarship. She is pursuing a Forensics degree at the University of North Dakota. The scholarship was established to encourage and promote qualified individuals from the hospital’s service area to pursue a healthcare career. The recipient must be entering their second year of schooling for a health-related career.

Five students received a $2,500 Davis Family Scholarship. This scholarship was created by Gary and Brenda Davis to assist students in all levels of nursing to give back to the community, inspire others to pay it forward and encourage qualified individuals to pursue a healthcare career in nursing. Recipients include:

Dannette Nevala of Wadena, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena

Ashley Hull of Staples, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena

Magaen Kveton of Wadena, Bachelor of Science in Nursing at North Dakota State University

Charles Peeters of Menahga, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena

Luke Funk of Staples, registered nurse degree at M State Wadena