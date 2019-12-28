In 2020, UCare will serve three additional counties⁠—Morrison, Todd and Wadena⁠—as a part of their Prepaid Medical Assistance Program. These counties exited the South Country Health Alliance plan for 2020. As a result, the Minnesota Department of Human Services asked UCare to be a health plan option for individuals losing their SCHA plan. UCare is one of two plans available to approximately 11,900 former SCHA members, according to a UCare news release.

UCare is a community-based, nonprofit health plan that currently serves a total of 2,416 members in these three counties. UCare plans available in the area include Medicare, MinnesotaCare, Minnesota Senior Health Options, Minnesota Senior Care Plus and individual and family health plans.

PMAP is a plan that covers Minnesotans who have income less than 135% of the federal poverty level, or about $16,000 annually. The program pays for most of the covered health care costs for eligible people in the household.