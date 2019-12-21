A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held monthly in Wadena, Sebeka and Menahga.

The monthly clinics will be on the third Wednesday alternating between the Sebeka and Menahga Senior Centers. Clinics will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2020 at the Menahga Senior Center and Feb. 19 at the Sebeka Senior Center.

Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held monthly on the second and fourth Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. starting Jan. 8 and 22, 2020.

Health screenings including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $20.00 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one.

Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at 218-631-7629.