The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives around the area during October.

Detroit Lakes Oct. 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 216 Roosevelt Ave. Battle Lake Oct. 21: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Battle Lake Public School, 402 Summit St. W.

Oct. 24: 12:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 505 W. Holdt St. Staples Oct. 23: Noon - 6 p.m., Community Center, 425 4th St. NE Wadena Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, 17 Fifth St. SW. Long Prairie Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vitality Wellness Building, 50 CentraCare Drive Parkers Prairie Oct. 25: Noon - 6 p.m., St. William's Living Center, 212 W. Soo St. Perham Oct. 30: Noon-6 p.m., Bongard’s, 110 Third Ave. NE.

Those who donate blood or platelets during October will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards, according to the release. See rcblood.org/game for details.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.