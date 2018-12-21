Foster grandparent director, Stacy Lund, and area supervisor, Jon Knopik, led the annual program and acknowledged foster grandparents years of service.

Two foster grandparents, Margret Rairdon (Menahga Schools) and Gladys Erickson (Wadena Extended Care) were recognized for completing their first year of service in the program. Three foster grandparents were recognized for completing five years of service. Janet Johnson (Verndale Area Christian Academy), Dorothy Killian (Staples Motley Middle School) and Jean Schmidt (St. Henry's Area School in Perham) reached the five year milestone. Foster grandparent Leona Porter (Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School) was recognized for 10 years of service.

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the Foster Grandparent Program and the belief that inspired its start in 1965 could not be truer today. Namely, that seniors have extraordinary gifts and talents to share with vulnerable children.

The Foster Grandparent Program offers seniors, age 55 and over, the opportunity to work with students in local schools, or other non-profit agencies where there are children who need extra assistance. The benefits to the volunteer are as great as those to the children. Statistics reveal 90 percent of the foster grandparents have reported that volunteering gives them a sense of purpose and 76 percent have reported that their physical and mental health is significantly better when they volunteer.

The Foster Grandparent Program offers many benefits to those who participate, including a tax free hourly stipend, transportation reimbursement for mileage or for using a city bus, orientation, on-going training, health benefits and more. The joy of helping children and getting frequent hugs seem to be among the "most mentioned" benefits.

For more information or to apply to be a foster grandparent, contact Jon Knopik at jknopik@ccstcloud.org or 320-229-4593.