When asked what got them through 2020, people might say their faith, heavy-duty counseling or the love of their pets.

In my case, it was Ferrero Roche chocolates.

I’ve never tracked the sheer number of these hazelnut flavor bombs I’ve consumed in the past 11 months, although I would conservatively estimate them to be enough to fill a standard above-ground swimming pool. A pool, I might add, in which I would love to swim laps, gobbling up hazelnut spread and nutty coating all the way.

So when I heard about Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies, I had to try them. After all, I haven’t done a lick of holiday baking this year, so I figured one batch of cookies would be OK. Especially when it contains a fusion of two of my favorites: a good, squishy, chunky chocolate chip cookie stuffed with Nutella.

As I know there are Nutellistas everywhere, I’m sharing the recipe today. As expected, the end result is a chunky, soft, not-too-sweet cookie with a gooey hazelnut surprise inside.

But first, a few pointers:

The recipe called for 1/2 teaspoon of Nutella in the center of each cookie, but I tried that with the first few cookies and it really didn’t seem to be enough. You don’t get as much of that oozy, gooey goodness in the center, so you wind up with a standard, cake-like chocolate chip cookie with just a smidge of hazelnut spread.

Stick to semisweet chocolate chips, or these cookies could get too sweet.

Really make it a point to cover all of the Nutella with cookie dough, so it doesn’t seep out during cooking.

Hazelnuts are expensive, but I kept thinking how tasty it would be if you could chop up a 1/2 cup and fold them into the dough. Might be worth trying next time.

So, here it is. My sole nod to a Christmas cookie this year, in the form of Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies, adapted slightly from Cooknshare.com.

Dave’s Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 to 3/4 cup Nutella hazelnut spread

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spread parchment paper on cookie sheet.

Place butter and sugar in mixing bowl and mix until smooth and creamy. Add in eggs and vanilla and beat until well-combined.

In separate bowl, use whisk to combine the flour and baking soda well. Add 1/2 of the dry mixture to the wet mixture and mix until well-incorporated. Add remaining flour to dough and mix well. Stir in 1 cup of semisweet chips.

Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of batter and flatten it out in a large oval onto the palm of your hand. Add a dollop (about 1 teaspoon) of Nutella into the center. Gently fold the dough back up so it entirely seals and covers the Nutella.

Place cookies on cookie sheet (it doesn’t matter if they’re seam side up or down) and bake for 12 to 14 minutes. Let rest on cookie sheet at least 2 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool.

*Source: Nutella Chocolate Chip Cookies by David Hood on cooknshare.com.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.