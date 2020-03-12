In the downstairs kitchen of the Wadena VFW the sound of sizzling walleye dropped into a fryer basket has been a sound of success for more than 40 years.

This tradition of fish frys at the Wadena VFW has been a fundraiser bringing in money for the activities fund since the 1970s, volunteers said. The event takes place every other week throughout the winter months and into spring for a total of 13 Fridays. While the event feeds out over 200 people each time, just a handful of people over two days put together this feast.

That group of cooks, servers, receptionists, table washers and a delivery driver devote many hours to making sure a delicious meal, with a focus on fish, is getting into the hands of people in and around Wadena.

Phil Thoennes commander of the Wadena VFW was busy dipping the cleaned walleye in batter during a recent fish fry. It’s been a voluntary job he’s had for about nine years. He was joined by newbie Ron Price in the kitchen.

“I don’t know if any of us are experts but it seems to work,” Thoennes said.

They take turns cleaning and dipping the walleye for most patrons. A newer option, the only other option, is shrimp, which is ready for the fryer each time an order comes in.

The group has a sophisticated system. With a push of a button upstairs, cooks downstairs are notified of a shrimp order so they can cook each batch as they are requested. Walleye is pretty much constantly dropped in the fryers and moved along the assembly line. Each volunteer knows their place, and when there’s a break in action, it’s not unusual to see some of them taking their turn at tasting the fish -- for quality purposes.

The preparation process begins Thursday when the coleslaw crew comes in to start chopping cabbage and cooking noodles for the famous macaroni salad. It wraps up Friday night after the masses have been served and the kitchen is cleaned and cooled down.

Shirley Anderson and Ruth Clark were busy making sure the right food goes to the right people.

“We do a lot and if we run out of potatoes, we move to french fries,” Clark said. She’s been a part of the meal prep for at least five years. About six volunteers do all the preparation for this.

While crowds pack into the back portion of the Wadena VFW, hot and cold foods are brought upstairs to replenish the serving line. LeRoy Rentz awaits his orders in the basement, ready to deliver the hot and ready meals. While his day job is a Friendly Rider driver, on this evening, he was delivering 20-30 hot meals to those that couldn’t or wouldn’t leave their home.

“It’s a beautiful meal,” he said. “It’s well rounded.” He added that most people wouldn’t need to go back for seconds as the food servings are quite large.

“People that like fish, really like fish and they’ll come whether it’s cold or not,” one of the volunteers shared. “It’s got to be pretty bad out there before someone doesn’t come.”

Lucille Belch handles the money as the treasurer of the activities group. She’s been involved for most of the years of this event. She takes the orders from the hungry crowds and ushers them on.

“Enjoy!” she shouts out to each that pass through.

While the meal is one most anyone would enjoy, it’s clear many in the crowd had been coming for many years. The organizers could point out some of the regulars that wouldn’t miss a night. Their fish fettish is a big help to the club that makes a small profit on each meal.

VFW Club Manager Cody Boyer just smiles watching the well-oiled wheels of this fundraiser work each Friday night. He said the group functions well together and has to in order to make this event a success for so many years.

“Good food, good help, good organization,” Janice Venske said. She’s another long-time volunteer of the event.

Thoennes shared that the activities committee puts this event on to raise funds for various activities within the club.

“We use it for different things we need, like maybe a new refrigerator,” Thoennes said. “We’ve got other building maintenance that needs to be done. Because everybody knows it is really hard to make a big profit when you’re running a bar.

“Between our gambling program and activities and the club, we manage to have enough income to stay afloat, not getting rich, but we’re hanging in there,” Thoennes said.

“It keeps the building going,” Venske said.

“This is our biggest fundraiser,” Boyer said. He said their $12 a meal price is pretty inexpensive considering it’s a walleye meal. They are able to keep the price down because it’s run by volunteers.

For those coming to the event all these years, the socialization is about as much a draw as the fish meal. As important as it is to eat, many here look forward to the event as a much needed escape from their homes. It turns out enjoying fish on Fridays isn’t much of a sacrifice for those that look forward to the meal every other week.

While the walleye and shrimp options are hard to beat at the VFW, there are plenty of Fridays to try out other options, too.

Looking for dinner? Go fish.

Friends Who Smelt is holding their third annual Smelt Fry at Wadena Elks Lodge on March 14 from 4-8 p.m. (or until gone). Adults $10, Children 10 or under $5. All profits donated to Band of Brothers Outdoors/Helping Veterans Get Outdoors.

Wadena VFW has their fish fry from 5-7 p.m. , March 20, April 3 and April 10. It's $12 a meal.

Sacred Heart Church celebrates the Lenten season with weekly Friday fish frys. For $9 per adult and $6 per child ages 5-10, 4 and under eat free, you can enjoy all you can eat fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, seafood salad, coleslaw, bread, homemade desserts and a beverage. To go meals are available. Hosted by Sacred Heart Area Schools Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3.

Why fish on Fridays?

During the lent season, the options for finding fish on Fridays or even other days expands to most every restaurant and club. But why?

Even if you’re not religious, many people jump on board with a tasty fried fish meal, which hardly seems difficult to choose walleye over a burger. The idea behind it comes from Catholics abstaining from warm-blooded flesh meat on Friday, commemorating the day of the crucifixion of Christ. It’s a small sacrifice for the ultimate sacrifice, according to an online journal on Catholicism.org.

The writer goes on to say that fish also points to Christ in that a fish drawn in the dirt was a symbol to others that they were Christian. Jesus cooked fish for his Apostles after His resurrection. And those who followed Christ were to go and be “fishers of men.”



