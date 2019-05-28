Area schools offer free summer foods program

Lunches are provided free of charge thanks to a federal grant from the USDA. Adults may purchase a breakfast for $2.30 and a lunch for $4.05.

Bertha-Hewitt

Bertha-Hewitt Schools is participating in the Summer Foods Service Program (SFSP). Meals will be provided to all children free without charge and meet the nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Meals will be provided at the site and time as follows: Bertha-Hewitt School, Door One (West Entrance). Starting May 29 - Aug. 23 (Monday-Friday), closed on July 4. Serving breakfast from 7:30 — 8:45 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

Please call 218-924-3250 or e-mail mark.jennissen@isd786.org for more information.

Verndale

Verndale Public School offers a free food program for those up to age 18. The cafeteria is open May 28 - Aug. 2, serving from 8:45 - 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. No food service July 4 or 5. Contact Vickie Thompson, vthompson@vps.verndale.k12.us or 2180445-5184, ext. 302, for more information.