FCCLA members attend the National Leadership Conference

The keynote speaker, Kyle Scheele encouraged students to make the most of all opportunities to build a better world without fearing what others think. This promoted the conference theme of "Believe in Yourself."

Conference delegates participated in workshops on FCCLA programs, toured the Spotlight on FCCLA Expo, listened to national candidate speeches, presented their STAR Events, and attended the recognition session. As MN State FCCLA President-Elect, Elliot was a voting delegate and attended state officer leadership trainings.

Angela LeComte earned a gold medal on her STAR Event with a great score of 99.3/100 for her Nutrition & Wellness project, Elliot Doyle earned a gold medal on his Life Event Plan, and Casey Bounds & Morgan Grangruth received a silver medal on their Chapter in Review. Morgan was also awarded a $100 Lois Hagel Scholarship from MN FCCLA.