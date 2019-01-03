Avery Kate is first baby of 2019 at Tri-County Health Care
The first baby of 2019 at Tri‐County Health Care is baby girl Avery Kate Truax. She was born at 11:03 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 1, to Sara and Cody Truax of Henning, according to a news release from Tri-County Health Care.
Avery's proud grandparents are Clay and Cheryl Houselog and Vince and Mari Truax. She was delivered by Laura DuChene, M.D.
Families who deliver at Tri‐County Health Care receive the following: $40 Chamber Bucks, two movie tickets to the Cozy Theatre, 10 free visits to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, choice of prenatal or postpartum massage, choice of a case of diapers or infant car seat with car seat installation by a certified car seat technician, meals for birth partners, and a complimentary home visit by a Tri-County nurse.
In addition to these goodies, Avery and her family received a special New Year's gift basket complete with a diaper bag, plush animals, diapers and wipes, blanket, thermometer and more.
Avery's parents chose not to include a photo of their new baby with the news release.