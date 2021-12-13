With thanks to God and lots of people, Grace Connection hosted their first service on Hwy 10 on Dec. 12.

The church began planning for a new building in 2015 after the old church building on Second Street NE, now the Karvonen Funeral Home, required extensive work. Church members then met at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center while deciding on and building the new location. Senior pastor Rev. Jeff Heisler said he is “tickled” about being in the new location.

“We’re just glad we’re here,” Heisler said. “It’s been a long journey.”

People from across the United States through the Southern Baptist Convention and Volunteer Christian Builders helped construct the church building. The daily projects had church members from the Wadena area and volunteer builders from Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Alabama, North Dakota and South Dakota. Volunteers began in May, started again after a portion of the structure collapsed in June and completed just about everything by December. The administrative, children and youth rooms and bathroom are being worked on.

“(People) got involved not just financially, they did that and that was overwhelming, but they also sent people from everywhere to come up and help us make sure that this got done,” Heisler said. “That’s what was amazing to me.”

The new location is on the north side of Hwy 10 by the Hwy 106 intersection, making it easy for people from surrounding communities like Verndale, New York Mills, Deer Creek, Perham, Ottertail and Sebeka to join the church. The 10,000 square foot space includes a sanctuary, fellowship gathering area, a donated fireplace and classrooms.

“Oftentimes we go to church based on where it’s convenient, and I don’t think that’s wrong, I think that’s OK. That’s one of the reasons why we put ourselves on 10 here is because it’s convenient to get to, it’s accessible by multiple communities,” Heisler said. “We hope that the ministries that we have in some way are able to support and help our families not only grow in the person of God, which is the most important thing, but grow in their own relationships at home.”

Grace Connection meets for worship on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. at 56303 US Hwy 10, New York Mills.



You can read more about Grace Connection and the new Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church location in an upcoming Pioneer Journal print edition.