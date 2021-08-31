Wadena Assembly of God Church is celebrating 75 years of ministry in Wadena. Everyone is welcome to celebrate on Sept. 11-12.

Saturday evening will be a special concert featuring The Buschow Family Trio at 7 p.m. The Sunday morning celebration service is featuring Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and evangelist Dave Roever at 10:30 a.m.. After Roever was called by God as a teen, a fiery blast of a grenade in the Vietnam war only served to explode the fire of God in his heart to reach the lost, the broken — those whose inner hurts surpass the pain of the physical. Today, whether preaching, speaking in public schools or training the military on bases and war zones around the world, the bottom line is Jesus Christ. Tragedy can become triumph.

Come expecting to be blessed and encouraged.

For the full schedule, visit the Wadena Assembly of God Facebook page, or call the church office at 218-631-2896.

Wadena Assembly of God Church is located at 419 1st Street NW, Wadena.