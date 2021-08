St. John's Lutheran Church in Wadena is holding their vacation bible school titled “God’s Wonder Lab” on Aug. 15-19 for ages 3-12 years old. A light meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. with activities from 6-8 p.m.

Each evening will begin with the "God’s Wonder Lab” opening followed by story telling, snacks, games, crafts, and music. For more information, please call the church at 218-631-3000.