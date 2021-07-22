Our Father's House in Deer Creek is growing with the recent addition of a community garden near the city's water tower.

Check out the new community garden in town, which got a great start with the help of the Deer Creek FIre Department giving it a good watering.

The church has been staying busy since starting this spring. Church leader Sharon Marcano said she'll be speaking during a 9 a.m. Sunday service August 22 at England Prairie Pioneer Days.

Marcano said they've held food shelf the third Sunday of the month every month. They have also stepped out into the community and meet with the residents of Deer Creek Manor apartments the third Wednesday of the month.

"Our first meeting there we had a salvation! Which was the 14th of July," Marcano rejoiced.

Our Father's House started serving and sharing the Word of God in the spring of 2021 and has continued to host gatherings at the Deer Creek Community Center each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. or live on Facebook.