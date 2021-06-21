Be among the kids who unearth the truth about Jesus at Zion Free Lutheran's Vacation Bible School June 27-July 1.

With a theme of digging, a team of four college students from Free Lutheran Bible College will lead five engaging sessions of Bible School. Each day there will be stories, puppets, music, games and hands-on activities.

Children ages 3-13 are invited to this free event from 5:30-8 p.m. A meal will be served.

Zion Free Lutheran is located at 602 Jefferson Street South in Wadena. Contact them at 218-579-0467.