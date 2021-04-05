A small gathering of cars once again met in the Wadena Assembly of God Church parking lot to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on April 4.

Rev. Mike Maroney said the reason Christians celebrate is because Jesus rose back to life, and is alive today, as shared from the Bible book of Luke 24. Jesus had died three days before on the cross to offer people the forgiveness of their sins.

The church returned to their parking lot for a sun rising service after having services in the lot throughout spring 2020. Maroney encouraged members to remember what God has done over this past year.

As the flat bed faced the eastern sky, Maroney shared about the great day coming when Jesus will return. A day, he said, that would not be possible without Jesus raising from the dead.

"I'm looking forward to that day. It's going to be a great day," he remarked.



