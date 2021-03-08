A new church ministry has begun in the city of Deer Creek worshipping in the Deer Creek Community Center.

Worship is led by sister pastors Sharon Marcano and Kathy Wiirre and they call their ministry Our Father’s House.

The sisters have been live streaming their services and gaining a gathering of folks eager to hear teachings from the Bible, engage in prayer and enjoy fellowship.

One of the first projects the ministry took on is a revival of a food shelf in town, according to Wiirre. She said one of the first needs she heard about in the community was a food shelf. The food shelf used to be operated out of the former United Methodist Church in Deer Creek. That church building was sold in an effort to build a new church between Wadena and Deer Creek. When word got out that the sisters were starting to prepare to accept and share food they were sent a $500 check to get the project off to a great start. An amazing gift, according to Wiirre.

Since gathering goods, they had their first pop-up food shelf at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 21. They were able to give away 30 bags of groceries. Food drops are expected to continue every third Sunday of the month at about 11:30 a.m., following the service.

The sisters preach side-by-side in the community center, each leading a portion of prayer and Bible teachings. When looking for a place to begin the ministry they happened to meet the mayor of Deer Creek and found that they could use the space for free. They wasted no time getting the ministry off the ground.

The sisters have a unique story of reuniting after being separated due to an adoption at an early age. Wiirre said after being separated for most of their lives, the sisters have now gotten to know each other over the last five years since the reunion. The TV show TLC helped reunite the sisters after Wiirre sought help in finding her family. Now the two work next to each other as if they’ve known each other all their lives.

“We walk, talk and look alike,” Wiirre said of her and Marcano.

Marcano said Wiirre found her five years ago and because of that she has found four out of six of her family members too. She picked up and left Indiana to be closer to family and open up her home, which she calls Our Father's House.

"God made it so clear and He opened so many doors," Marcano said.

Wiirre lives in Hewitt and Marcano recently moved to Wadena. Wiirre said she’s been serving five years as a certified lay pastor with the United Methodist Church. They both work outside of the ministry and are leading this ministry as a team. They hope to expand their ministry soon to include a community garden.

The team has a strong social media presence and regularly asks to hear about things they can pray for from those who’ve joined the group. They are also quick to respond to those needs with prayers and reciting of Bible scripture.

Want to go?

The group meets at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at the Deer Creek Community Center. A Facebook livestream starts at the same time. They are a non-denominational group. You can find their video and other updates on Facebook at “Our Father’s House,” https://www.facebook.com/groups/654665251916657/ .