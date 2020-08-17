In his first month as pastor for Joyful Spirit United Methodist and Frazee United Methodist churches, Kevin Gregory said it has been a time of “diving in.” As the pandemic has moved churches online primarily and both churches are without their own building, one of the continual conversations is what does it mean to be the church.

While in the process of their church building project, Joyful Spirit has been meeting at the First Congregational United Church of Christ building and due to the pandemic moved services online before hosting outdoor services at their new building site starting in June. Gregory said he preaches from the back of a trailer with people in their cars, and with potatoes and soybeans in the fields nearby.

“I joked my first Sunday being there that it kind of feels like the most Methodist that I’ve ever felt. John Wesley and all them got their start preaching in fields, and so we’re bringing it back in 2020,” Gregory said.

Gregory is serving as an appointed lay person in his first pastor appointment. He graduated from the University of Chicago after growing up in Texas and is in the process of completing his pastor ordination in Central Texas.

“I think I just am, in this season, am passionate and excited about getting to know people and getting to do this for the first time and getting to learn and getting to make mistakes and getting to just ask a lot of questions about what does this thing look like and what are we going to be doing,” Gregory said.

He enjoys teaching and preaching, hearing from church members and learning about the communities. Gregory looks forward to working with other pastors on supporting one another during this “new normal,” with online aspects regularly.

The churches follow a lectionary, which is a prescribed set of Bible readings for the year, with recent weeks including lessons on Matthew 13 and 14 where Jesus talks about what the kingdom of God is like, according to Gregory. Within these lessons Jesus teaches all day, and when his disciples ask him about sending the crowd home Jesus challenges his disciples to think differently and feeds a crowd of 5,000, as Gregory said. The lesson of thinking differently can be applied as the church works on how to be the church in the pandemic, recession and addressing racial injustice.

“We can’t be doing all the same things that we were doing before expecting to get the same results, expecting to grow,” Gregory said. “We got to be thinking about all these new and different things because this is not going to look like anything that it’s ever looked like before and there’s no going back to the way that it was before.”

For now, Gregory is settling in and getting to know church members over the phone, whether with stories about the Wadena and Deer Creek churches merging together or supporting people after a surgery.