The Wadena Assembly of God Church lifted an aluminum cross to the sky on Sunday, July 12. The cross stands at just over 25 feet in the air. Pastor Mike Maroney and the congregation give all the glory to God for this tremendous event that took place.

The cross was donated to the church through Christian Cross Ministries based out of Cambridge, Minn. CCM is lead by retired Pastors Bill and Carol Mantel. Pastor Bill said that this cross was number 270 that has been lifted. The Mantel’s have lifted crosses in Pequot Lakes and Braham, Minn. as well as several foreign nations including South Africa and the Philippines.

“With our church located right across the street from Tri County Health and being between McDonald’s and Walmart, the traffic that passes in front of the church building everyday is incredible. It only made perfect sense to lift the Cross. My prayer is as people drive by and see the 25 feet high Cross that they will be drawn to Jesus Christ,” Maroney said in a statement.

For more information about CCM, visit their website www.christiancrossministries.org.