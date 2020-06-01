Most churches are gradually easing into offering services by following social distancing guidelines, suspending children’s ministries and classroom Bible studies, changing the way communion and offerings are handled, and asking those with susceptible health issues to screen themselves from attendance. Many auxiliary services of church ministry have been pared down, but worship remains the essential function of church assembly. The collaborative facet of worship is an essential spiritual need that cannot be equally replaced in isolation.

In the previous article, we saw that ‘church’ literally means ‘a called-out assembly,’ and that this assembly of followers of Christ constructs a spiritual temple of worship when they assemble (1 Peter 2:5, Ephesians 2:20-22). The church is also depicted as the body of Christ, with each individual serving as a different function of the body (1 Corinthians 12). Assembly is an essential function of Christ’s church. This corporate worship does not depend on a church building, but it does depend on gathering.

The exercise of corporate worship itself appeals to coming together. You ‘come’ to your object of worship. This is what elevates worship above other activities – you set that time apart from regular daily activities and come to worship. The worship Psalms are full of the invocation to come as a part of worship – come and worship, come and see, come into His presence, O come let us sing unto the Lord. This corporate worship serves a different essential function from private worship – we ought to individually be worshipping God every day, yet corporate worship is a distinct function that expands our individual worship. When we assemble together for worship, we serve each other with our spiritual gifts, we engage in fellowship, we testify to God’s goodness and faithfulness in our lives, we affirm God’s truthfulness and provision, we exalt His mercy, forgiveness, and grace to each other.

In coming to your object of worship, you simultaneously leave the things around you that strive to be idols in your life – things or activities that would like to replace God. This worship calls you away from life’s other engagements and allows you to demonstrate to God that He remains first; above all else. The reason assembly to worship is essential is that some of our genuine spiritual needs and duties can only be met through corporate worship, and some of our spiritual exercises and ministries cannot be duplicated apart from each other.