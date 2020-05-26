Resuming church worship has been the source of conversation and debate in our Christian circles the last couple of weeks. No one wants to contribute to health hazards in their community, but everyone is eager to resume worship together.

The last two months have shown that some of ministry can be accomplished electronically, but some church ministry suffers from quarantine isolation. On Friday, May 22, President Trump delivered a two-and-a- half minute speech declaring that worship is essential, and churches have permission to gather in person for worship again. Many churches in our community used this as an opportunity for a ‘soft opening;’ an initial limited opening using social distancing, health screening, and sanitation procedures.

How essential is worship? How much church ministry cannot be accomplished without meeting? What part of ‘gathering together’ plays into the movement of Christ’s community? Is it enough for an individual to simply worship at home in private?

The first step in understanding that worship is essential is understanding what worship is. Worship leader Lou Giglio describes worship as ‘my response to God’s greatness.’ Worship is a response to God.

In Psalm 86:1,2, King David portrays the essential response of worship in acknowledging our ultimate inner needs and recognizing God is the fulfiller of those needs. When his soul was thirsty and his spirit was needy. He saw the worship of God as a vital role in fulfilling those spiritual needs and in affirming God as the Provider for the qualities he needed the most. Spiritual need is real. We have soul and spirit that is intertwined with our emotions, will, intellect, and personality, and just like we have physiological needs for our bodies and minds, we have real spiritual health that depends on spiritual practices and interactions for well-being. This is one of the reasons Jesus started His Church – a community of his people who worship God, minister God’s Word to each other, and be a light in their neighborhoods.

The second step in understanding the vitality of gathering together is to understand what Christ had in mind when He established His church. The very word He uses to name His community, ‘church’ is ‘ecclesia,’ literally, ‘a called-out assembly.’ Assembly is a core function of Christ’s community. Some of the ministries of church can be accomplished electronically, or suspended for a time, but there is no church without assembly somewhere in the schematic. There is time for individual worship of God, but of equal importance is corporate worship – a gathering of Christians lifting up prayers and praise together and sharing their spiritual gifts to benefit each other.

This collaborative worship does not depend on a church building, but it does depend on gathering. 1 Peter 2:5 teaches that there is no need for a temple building for worship, because each of Christ’s followers are a living stone that constructs an edifice of worship with other believers as they gather together and bring worship; Ephesians 2:20-22 emphatically states that these Christians are living stones that build a house of worship that rises as a holy temple before God: “…built on the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus himself being the cornerstone, in whom the whole structure, being joined together, grows into a holy temple in the Lord.”

The other analogy of the Church given in 1 Corinthians 12 is that it functions as the body of Christ; that Christ is the head, and each member is connected and doing their part to function as one. The reason assembly to worship is essential is that some of our genuine spiritual needs and duties can only be met through corporate worship, and some of our spiritual exercises and ministries cannot be duplicated apart from each other. We all want to be safe, we all want to exercise caution, and we are all willing to forgo some times of assembly for safety, but we also have a thirst and need that only worship can fulfill. Please pray for God’s wisdom and guidance for our community’s spiritual leaders and leaders in local government in these delicate issues of safety and freedom.