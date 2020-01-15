Pastor Brian Malvig engaged in his first conference call with the Wadena Alliance Church back in September 2019. That chat turned into a personal visit during deer hunting in November.

“When I got here I was reminded how big of a deal deer hunting is in Minnesota,” Malvig said.

And out of that exciting gathering, the pastor started at the church Jan. 2

Little did he know that the first virtual meeting would become one of many in a starkly different way churches have been gathering since the coronavirus canceled most all gatherings of people.

Even so, Pastor Malvig has rolled with the punches, jumping on the Facebook Live bandwagon so he and the church can continue to meet each Sunday morning.

Malvig comes to Wadena from Lincoln, Neb., where he was serving at a church of about 500 people. This is his first calling as a senior pastor of a church and he is happy to join the Wadena church, which has a congregation size of about 160.

“I liked coming here to be in a smaller church, you get to know everybody,” Malvig said.

Minnesota is not a new place for Malvig as he grew up in the Champlin and Elk River area. For a time he worked at a Living Rock Church in Norwood Young America. He originally moved to Lincoln in 2013 and planted Grace Church Lincoln, which closed. He then took a position at Capitol City Christian Church before moving to Wadena. He has served in a variety of ministry positions including; youth, children, camping, church planting, worship and lead pastor roles.

Prior to Malvig’s arrival, the church was led by Interim Pastor Steve Hammer, who served for about 18 months. The church also welcomed back former pastor Vaughn White, who currently serves as visitation pastor at the church. He also pastored at the church in the 1970s and returned again in 2008 with his wife Marlene.

Malvig feels his transition into the church is going well. In these early days rather than rock the boat, he’s been doing a lot of listening to the church members.

Pastor Malvig is an avid outdoors person, enjoying working outside in the yard as well as playing a round of golf and casting a line now and then. His particular interests of study include family counseling. He graduated from Crown College and continues his education towards a Doctor of Ministry in Church Leadership from Bethel Seminary in St Paul. He said he hopes to continue to work with parents to help them better relate with their children and understand their behaviors.

Malvig and his wife of 24 years, Jennifer, have four grown children, twin sisters Lydia and Elizabeth who are completing their high school senior year online; son Ethan, who is a student at Wheaton College; and oldest daughter Hannah, is a college student in Lincoln, Neb. Three of the kids are back at home as schooling is taking place remotely.

Jennifer’s father, Merrill Bakk, who passed away in 2013, was a pastor in Monticello, Big Sandy Camp in McGregor, and Milaca. Jennifer has a degree in family and child education and she is getting certified this summer in educational therapy through the National Institute for Learning Development (NILD). She hopes to teach in the area soon.

If you’re interested in viewing a service, the church is currently looking at what it means to be a disciple. Malvig likens being a Christian to being an athlete or musician in that if you want to be prepared for the big game or the performance, you’ve got to practice. Being a disciple of Christ requires proper conditioning. Malvig said in his 20-plus years in the church, he feels this has been a neglected area of discussion.

“I think it's something that has been lacking,” Malvig said.

The Wadena Alliance Church has been going strong in the community for 90 years, according to Malvig. The current church building was built in 1971. Many church members have been coming for most of their lives.

He understands that the current restrictions are difficult on people that need to gather and commune together. Some of the congregation also does not have internet, so are not able to watch the live services that have been going on every Sunday at 10:20 a.m. Malvig said they continue to work to get the message to those people and the leadership tries to reach out by phone regularly as well.

While current closures would not allow the church to reopen to large gatherings until after May 4, Malvig said the church will reopen as soon as they can. Most recently the elders of the church announced their first service back together will be May 10. It won’t include a normal Sunday School hour, rather, they will have an extended fellowship time to get caught up with one another. In the meantime, check out their website wadenacma.com to find out how to view their messages.