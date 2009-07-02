For the second week in a row, the Wadena Assembly of God Church set up a flat bed with a speaker and microphones for their church service in the parking lot on April 19, a part of the new normal continuing through the end of the stay at home orders. Rev. Mike Maroney excitedly welcomed church members to the house of God because the church is the church without the four walls, as he said.

While church members were asked not to honk their horns out of respect for neighboring homes and Tri-County Health Care patients, Maroney and children’s pastor Rev. Jaymee Kinser asked members to flash their headlights or use their windshield wipers to respond during their sermons and worship. The parking lot is owned by TCHC and is normally used by Wadena Assembly every Sunday for parking.

Throughout the parking lot, Maroney greeted people in the 20-30 cars and clapped along to the songs, shouting "Hallelujah" and "Amen" in response along with church members. Maroney and Monique Holmes noted the Holy Spirit’s guidance on aspects to share with the congregation, including how we are not going through the pandemic alone and that Jesus remains the same.