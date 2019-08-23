Epicenter Church takes Easter service to parking lot
Written By: Michael Johnson
Richter delivered bags to the cars who missed stopping by the table while remaining a safe distance away.
While preaching, Segovia pointed toward the cross on the left side of the building as a reminder of the sign Christians look toward for healing.
The Epicenter Church parking lot saw a crowd of approximately 50 cars for a special drive-in Easter service after three weeks of online services.
Photos by Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Floyd Suhl (pictured) and Ron Malone directed cars and arranged the parking lot for cars to remain six feet away.
Cars were lined into the street as people listened to songs such as, "O Praise the Name," "King of Kings" and "Death Was Arrested."
As one of the volunteers, Ruth Richter set out kids bags with a flower pot and seed, coloring book, crayons and candy. Cars picked up the bags in front of the post office before heading into the parking lot. Adults also received a bag with a worship program, pen, a flower pot and seed, candy and "The Life Book."